WMU edges Eastern Michigan for fourth consecutive victory

KALAMAZOO — The Western Michigan University Broncos’ football team celebrated Homecoming Weekend with a 27-24 Mid-American Conference win at Waldo Stadium over in-state rival Eastern Michigan Saturday.

A boisterous and enthusiastic crowd of 24,282 braved a rainy forecast to watch Tim Lester’s Broncos win its fourth consecutive game to improve to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the MAC West Division.

LeVante Bellamy’s 14-yard run and Gavin Peddie’s PAT gave the Broncos the game’s only score of the first quarter and a 7-0 advantage.

Eastern’s Gunnar Oakes caught a 16-yard TD pass from Tyler Wiegers and Chad Ryland booted the PAT to knot the score at 7-7.

Jamauri Bogan’s one-yard strike with 1:19 left in the first half put WMU in front, 14-7.

Ryland’s 39-yard field goal, as time expired in the half, pulled the Eagles within four, 14-10.

A four-yard run by Mike Glass and Ryland’s PAT gave Eastern a 17-14 advantage after the third quarter.

Jon Wassink’s one-yard quarterback sneak and Peddie’s PAT put WMU back on top, 21-17 with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Bellamy hauled in a 15-yard strike from Wassink in the end zone and Peddie added the extra point to boost the Broncos’ lead to 27-17 with 9:24 left in the game.

Glass fired a 13-yard scoring strike to Blake Banham and Ryland connected on the PAT for the Eagles’ final points with 0:20 remaining in the game.

Please see Tuesday's print or E-edition for full article.

