EAST LANSING — Concussions are down, according to data compiled by the Michigan High School Athletic Association during its third year of collecting head injury reports from member high schools.

The MHSAA released information Wednesday morning on its finding to the media in a press release.

The work is not done — but this year’s data reinforces trends that emerged during the first two years of reporting and will assist the MHSAA as it explores solutions to continue reducing the incidence of head injuries in school sports.

The 2017-18 concussion report found a 9.6-percent decrease in the number of confirmed concussions from the previous year. Student-athletes at MHSAA member high schools encountered during 2017-18 a total of 3,580 head injuries — or 4.8 per member school, compared to the 2016-17 average of 5.2. Total participation in MHSAA sports for 2017-18 was 284,920 — with students counted once for each sport he or she played — and only 1.3 percent of participants experienced a head injury, down from 1.4 in 2016-17 and 1.6 percent the first year of the study. As first mandated in 2015-16, member schools are required to report head injuries to the MHSAA identifying the sport that each student-athlete was participating in and whether the injury was sustained during practice or competition.

Schools also are required to designate at which level — varsity, junior varsity or freshman — the injury occurred.

The full report of all head injuries experienced during 2017-18 by student-athletes at MHSAA member high schools — including percentages by sport (per 1,000 participants), gender and team level, as well as data tracking when athletes returned to play — is available on the Health & Safety page of the MHSAA Website at https://www.mhsaa.com/portals/0/Documents/health%20safety/concussionrepo....



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.