Lady Bulldogs pound Wildcats

MARCELLUS — Centreville’s softball team brought its heavy artillery to Marcellus and left with a pair of convincing Southwest 10 Conference wins Monday.

Scott Logan’s Lady Bulldogs earned an 11-0 win over the Lady Wildcats in game one, and a 10-0 decision in the nightcap.

Both games ended after five innings on the 10-run mercy rule.

Hannah Duchene picked up the win in game one for Centreville allowing just one hit, one walk with six strikeouts.

Mackenzie Troyer belted three hits for Centreville, including a double and triple, and had one RBI.

Mackenzi Sheteron, Emma Russell, and Kaylee Trattles all added a double.

Joanna Larsen had two hits, one RBI, and scored three runs. Oliva Deeds added two hits and scored once. Morgan Walton had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Russell added one RBI and scored once. Trattles drove in two runs.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.