K-Wings knock off Cyclones in OT

CINCINNATI, OH - Defenseman Jon Jutzi scored just two goals last season with the Orlando Solar Bears. On Saturday night, the newcomer to the Kalamazoo Wings made his first goal of the season count, scoring the game winner in overtime to give the K-Wings the win in their season opener. The K-Wings defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 3-2. In the opening period, Eric Kattelus wasted little time getting things going as he scored his first of the season just under five minutes into the stanza. Lane Scheidl sent a pass to Kattelus who was able to push it into the net for the goal. The game marked number 300 for Kattelus.

The K-Wings struck again just after the midway part of the period with their second goal of the night. After the Justin Taylor and Tyler Biggs forced a Cincy turnover, Kyle Blaney was able to take a feed from Taylor to the back of the net for a 2-0 K-Wing advantage. With just under three minutes to go in the period, the Cyclones Justin Vaive scored to cut the K-Wings’ lead to 2-1. Brycen Martin scored late in the second period for the Cyclones to tie the game at 2-2. After a scoreless third period, which saw the K-Wings outshoot the Cyclones 13-6, the teams headed to overtime. With just one minute remaining in OT, Josh Pitt dished a pass to Jutzi for the game winner. Joel Martin was in goal for the K-Wings. Three K-Wings made their professional debuts on Saturday night: Brendan Bradley, J.T. Stenglein and Jimmy Mullin, who was with the K-Wings last season but was unable to play due to an injury. The K-Wings will host the Brampton Beast on Saturday, October 21 at Wings Event Center for their home opener. Game time is 7 p.m.

