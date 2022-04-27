Jerry Wright - Fore! The Good of the Game - April 27, 2022

THREE RIVERS — We’re teeing off the golf season, so to speak, with the first column for 2022, brought to you by the area courses, as advertised,

This is all about golf, and golfers, by the golf courses who wish to participate and the Three Rivers Commercial-News.

I think of it as your very own, daily, local 'newsletter;' it's always on line, and published in the paper on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Ok, the spring start to the golf season has not been conducive to course maintenance crews or to early golfers. Take the high school and college golf teams as a prime example. Coach Pat Kline of the Three Rivers High School golf teams has had fewer days available to play and practice at Sauganash, Pine View, St. Joseph Valley, and Klinger Lake to prepare for upcoming matches within the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).

The same thing applies to the Constantine Falcon golf team with Coach Steve Manos at the helm; not to mention Glen Oaks Community College and all the area courses they play within the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Both the TR Wildcats and the Constantine Falcon team players have helped pick up sticks, brush and debris for groundskeeper Rem Steele at Sauganash, a big boost to the grounds crews' thwarted efforts due to poor weather conditions, lack of help and other COVID-related hiccups.

Stephanie Sequin, returning manager at Sauganash told me, "We wouldn't have the course that we have today if it weren't for Rem and his crew and the help from the golf teams."

I know some other inside information that speaks for Sauganash. Longtime employee, Pete Hornblower, is on the job, again, and is sponsoring the first Wednesday Stag Day, May 4th. He's done this for the past few years!

He told me the leagues are beginning the first week in May, as well. Watch this column for weekly updates as the season progresses.

There is so much nostalgia at Sauganash, the longest established golf course in the area. Old timers know how much those members who have passed away did to prepare the way for those of us who can still enjoy what they contributed. I dedicate my opening column to a few of the most recent 'golf buddies' we lost (I lost).

I went to the service of Jeff Kline, previous golfer and employee of Sauganash, son of Ron and Gwen Kline; long time school friends. Jeff's father, Ron, also worked at Sauganash, Island Hills and has played lots of golf over the years.

Mike Carrier, who I played golf with for more than 70 years. His dad, Mel Carrier, was one of the first Golf Pro's at Sauganash Country Club. His mother, Norma, was a golfer to be reckoned with herself. Both of Mike's parents had passed several years ago. Dr. Pat Carrier, Mike's brother, is the only family survivor.

Elwin Ruggles was another friend since high school. He and I played lots of golf over the years, did business together, played basketball together, and sang together on numerous occasions.

These three men were more than golf friends. They are sorely missed by many.

A couple golfers that were popular in golfing circles, but namely, from Pine View Golf Club, passed away this past year. I include my sympathy to the family and friends of the late Bob Snyder and Dick Goldschmedig.

Talking with Lisa Boyle, bar manager at Pine View, and General Manager, Steven Scott, play at Pine View Golf Club has been splattered between rain and snow showers. Even so, they have been open, weather permitting, since April 1st. They are happy to announce, however, that starting May 1, league play will begin with the same full slate they had last season. The 36-hole course is in good shape. Even with early-season interruptions they have an optimistic outlook for this year.

Regular play will also include outings, special events and specials their golfers have become accustomed to. The first 'biggy' on the agenda will be the Annual Big-Hole Scramble, Saturday, May 21. To avoid disappointment of signing up 'too late', get your name, and or group, entered now.

Pine View's practice facilities are already 'in use', including the driving range, putting green and sand trap with alternate green. They are looking forward to seeing the returning members and golfers from a wide range of players. Steven told me, "We can handle all the traffic we get from miles around with our 36-holes.

Lisa reminded me that the restaurant/bar facilities will be in full operation, and not to forget about booking your parties and banquets for special occasions; of course, golf outings were leading the list of golfers/dinners.

The Lion's Club is hosting their Bruce C. Snook Citizen of the Year Dinner, Monday, May 16th, to recognize this year's honoree, Mr. John Bippus. There will be no tickets sold at the door, so be sure and get your tickets and reservations in ahead of time. Call Pine View, 279-5131 for ticket information.

FORE! The Good of the Game, call St. Joe Valley Golf Course for information or tee times at 467-6275;

Sauganash Country Club at 278-7825 and Pine View Golf Course at 279-5131.