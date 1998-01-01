Former Lions place kicker speaks about career and life outside of NFL

CENTREVILLE — Jason Hanson would rather just blend in with the crowd.

Hanson, who spent 21 years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions as a place kicker, says professional athletes are just like other people. He is the only player in the history of the league to play his entire career with the same team.

Hanson spoke to a group of people at Thursday’s Viking Speaker’s Series at Glen Oaks Community College, sponsored by the Sturgis Media Group.

During his speech to the audience, Hanson told several different stories related to being mistaken for other people in different professions.

Hanson talked about three main premises in his message to the crowd.

The first one was that people could be heroes in life without being on television.

“Not all heroes are leaders and not all leaders can be heroes,” Hanson said.

Secondly, he said, there are times in life where people screw up, fail and face adversity.

“That’s when its time to buckle down and fight hard to get back and get back to what you do and be excellent at it,” Hanson said.

Hanson’s third point of his speech was to pursue excellence versus success.

“There are a lot of different ways you can be successful without being excellent. Excellence is about being the best you can be at what you do as far as your job, raising a family and contributing to your community,” he said.

Hanson, who retired from the NFL in April 2013, grew up in Spokane, Wash. and played soccer, football and basketball at Mead High School.

After high school, Hanson walked on as a kicker for Washington State University where he made an immediate impact. He made the Freshman All-American team and also became the starting punter during his final two seasons. He earned several awards and tied many NCAA and school records.

Hanson was selected in the second round of the 1992 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, 56th pick overall. No other NFL player has played as many career games with the same team as Hanson.

Hanson, a two-time selection to the Pro Bowl (1998 and 1999), holds the all-time franchise record for career points scored, at 2,150.

Hanson played in a total of 327 games, made 495 field goals, including a career best of 56 yards, and only had 21 blocked field goals, out of 601 attempts.

During his career in Detroit, Hanson played with big names in Lions’ history, such as Barry Sanders, Rodney Peete, Erik Kramer and Lomas Brown, along with other NFL stars like Joe Montana, Emmitt Smith and Jerry Rice.

At the end of his career, Hanson was teammates with Lions’ stars such as Calvin Johnson and Matt Stafford.

Discipline played a major factor for Hanson in his longevity in football.

“Kickers aren’t on the field as much as other players, but you have to take care of yourself. Kickers are the same as any other player at any position on the field in the NFL. You have to learn how to stretch, stay in shape, maintain good nutrition and be intense. Most of the guys know that. It’s a year-round process to stay in shape. Having a routine year in and year out helps a kicker survive,” Hanson said.

The former Lion says the most important thing to a coach regarding a kicker is if they can produce in a clutch situation.

