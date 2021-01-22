Centreville wins state football title

DETROIT — A very challenging year for high school football ended on a happy note for Centreville Friday with a 22-0 win over Ubly in the Division 8 state championship at Ford Field in Detroit.

No. 2-ranked Centreville earned the school’s first state championship in the Bulldogs’ first appearance on the biggest stage for prep football.

Jerry Schultz’s Bulldogs finish the season 11-0 while outscoring its opponents by a combined 301-29. Centreville ends its fairy tale season pitching its seventh shutout.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Michigan High School Athletic Association for giving us the opportunity to finish the season. It was an unbelievable season and a long journey with all the shutdowns and everything. This was a great year for a team that was predicted to only finish fourth in our conference. That had us playing sometimes with a chip on our shoulder and it served as motivation again today,” Schultz said.

Centreville showed little effects from not actually taking the field for the semifinal round. The Bulldogs received a 1-0 forfeit win over No. 4-ranked Clarkston Everest Collegiate after the Mountaineers were forced to forfeit that game due to several players testing positive for COVID-19.

“That was tough because we always want to play. It gave us time to rest, but you could tell today when the game started that we were a bit tired for playing indoors for the first time. It’s a lot different atmosphere. We’re definitely glad we got here, but each week this season we told the kids we were battling our opponent and COVID. That’s why we took Mondays off and just met virtually, took four buses to get our kids to games and videotaped practices so we knew who everyone was around and it helps with contact tracing,” Schutlz said.

Ubly, a team that runs most of its offense out of the T-Formation, had trouble with clock control against Centreville’s stingy defense.

Centreville outgained Ubly in total offense 280-142, including a 156-134 edge in the rushing department.

“It didn’t surprise us that Centreville passed the ball successfully like they did against us. They had some real tall receivers,” said Ubly coach Eric Sweeney.

“We only had 24 yards offensively in the first half. Centreville has that angled front. We knew it would be tough to run traps. They flew to the ball and played incredible defense today. We’re a ball-control type team and in the first half we didn’t control the game offensively.”

Centreville senior quarterback Sam Todd completed 6-of-7 passes for 130 yards with no interceptions.

Todd was also a force on the ground out of the Bulldogs’ potent Veer-Option offense as he racked up 19 carries for 70 yards and one TD. Senior fullback Jared Spencer tacked on nine rushes worth 37 yards and DeWayne Stephenson, normally the Bulldogs’ starting center, was inserted at tailback for a few plays near the end of the game and had four carries for 31 yards.

Junior Tyler Swanwick, a seldom used receiver, was Todd’s favorite receiver on the most important day of the season for Centreville. Swanwick caught four passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Gunner Bunning caught one pass for 20 yards and Jared Spencer had one reception for 13 yards.

Ubly’s Carson Heleski led his team with 11 rushing attempts for 67 yards. Heleski also had 14 tackles on defense.

Freshman quarterback Evan Peruski had seven rushes for 32 yards for the Bearcats (9-3) and completed 1-of-6 passes for just eight yards.

Aiden Mackowiak added nine tackles on defense for Ubly.

Centreville was led defensively by senior Jacob Spencer with 10 tackles. Ethan Browridge made seven stops, Matt Lorencz and Todd contributed five tackles apiece and Jared Spencer and Colt Ferrier chipped in four apiece.

Bulldogs’ senior Tristan McElroy also had a pass interception in the end zone that wiped out an Ubly scoring threat late in the first half.

The two teams battled to a scoreless tie after one quarter.

Todd opened the scored by scampering one-yard into the end zone with 5:25 left in the second period. Lemings crashed over with the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 Bulldogs’ lead. The drive covered 47 yards in nine plays and consumed 6:24 on the clock.

Junior wideout Tyler Swanwick hauled in a 20-yard toss from Todd with just eight seconds left before halftime. Todd sprinted to the left pylon to record the conversion and put Centreville in front 16-0 at the break. The Bulldogs’ final scoring drive before intermission covered 78 yards in seven plays and ran off the final 3:09 of the half.

Centreville made it a three-score game when Todd floated a 12-yard scoring strike into Swanwick’s hands with 4:07 left in the third quarter. Todd’s pass to Tristan McElroy failed. The final scoring drive for the Bulldogs covered 64 yards in 12 plays and consumed nearly eight minutes of clock.

