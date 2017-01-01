After 10-year hiatus, GOCC volleyball program enjoying success

CENTREVILLE — Vince Strefling had one of the most difficult coaching assignments in collegiate volleyball last fall.

Strefling, second-year head coach at Glen Oaks Community College, was put in charge of resurrecting a program that took a 10-year hiatus.

To say that Strefling’s first season at the Lady Vikings’ helm was a challenge would be a huge understatement.

That frustration has paid off with a winning record so far in 2017.

Glen Oaks is currently 12-8 overall, including a 3-3 start for fourth place in the Western Conference entering today’s home match at 6:30 p.m.

“What a difference a year makes. Six out of our eight losses this year are to nationally ranked teams. Playing this brutal of a schedule early in the season has really helped develop our eight freshmen,” Strefling said. “At no point have these girls let down and they’ve ran point for point with some of the top Division I and Division II junior college teams in the country.”

Freshman Paige Engdahl, a 5-foot-7 freshman outside hitter leads the Lady Vikings with 153 kills and a hitting percentage of .260 this season.

But perhaps Buchanan freshman Britta Mollberg, Glen Oaks’ starting setter, has made the biggest impact. Mollberg, an Class C All-State setter at Buchanan, has over 400 assists for Glen Oaks and is among the top five assist leaders among Division II junior colleges in the nation

Sophomore captain Calsey Gruzdov. Glen Oaks’ lone returner from 2016 has picked right up where she left off from last season as one of the conference leaders in block/kills.

Gruzdov was voted Western Conference Freshman of the Year last fall.



