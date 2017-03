Hoppin Elementary engaged in D.E.A.R. time Friday, March 24 with the whole school taking 15 minutes to “Drop Everything And Read” as part of Reading Month. Pictured in Mary Butler’s third-grade class are #1, (from left) Adysen Holbrook, Ellie Roussin and Brenna Bowen; #2, Bowen Proxmire (left) and Braxton Arousell.

Commercial-News/Elena Meadows