Valentine's party

A preschool class for the children of adults who assist at Wednesday AWANA classes at Three Rivers Bible Church held a Valentine party on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Class leader Misty Hass had the children decorate Valentine treat bags, eat snacks, make Valentine lady bugs, and distribute Valentines. Children learned a Bible verse, listened to Bible stories, sang “We’re Hoppy Because We’re Happy,” and watched a puppet show. Taking part were (left to right) Cassandra Murphy, Misty Hass, Alaina Olson, Robin Murphy, Mia Bullock, Liam Graham, Fiona Pritchard, Flynn Pritchard, Clark Friese and Dana Friese. Laurie Stocking also assisted.

