Two families adopted through 12 Days of Giving

Centreville Elementary fourth-grade teacher Stacy Messner posed a question to her class before the break: “Would you be willing to give up the $5 gift exchange and use $5 toward giving to others?” Without hesitation, they said yes; they did not think of themselves first, rather others; a lesson you cannot teach through academics. Messner added “I am happy to be in a profession where I can teach life lessons.” So for 12 days, students brought in assigned items to the day including socks, hats, gloves, cleaning supplies, pet supplies, drinks, food, games, and so much more. In the end, it was a huge success. Messner had first thought if they received a little each day they could give to a few families in need. She had no idea it would be so big and they could help many families instead of a few. They even had businesses donate beds to families, citizens in our county donated bedding and pillows, and two families were completely adopted through this 12 Days of Giving.

