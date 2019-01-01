TRMS teachers receive grant for Holocaust museum trip

THREE RIVERS — During their organizational meeting Monday, The Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education recognized two Three Rivers Middle School teachers who recently received a grant to help cover trip expenses for an upcoming visit to a Holocaust museum.

Language Arts teacher Amy Lockwood and Social Studies teacher Jen Dombrowski received a $1,500 grant through Midwest Energy and Communications’ Stregthening Schools grant program to help cover the cost of renting a charter bus to drive students to the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills, Mich. sometime later this school year. The trip would be used as a supplement to the students’ studies about the events of the Holocaust, the mass genocide, which claimed the lives of six million European Jews between 1941 and 1945.

It would be the second year in a row they will make the trip, having done so back in March of 2019. This year, Middle School Principal Peter Olsen told the board, Lockwood and Dombrowski ran into issues when it came to transportation for the trip.

“We’re short on buses, we’re short on drivers, and the scheduling was such that it was just really tough for the district to do that,” Olsen said. “We looked into charter buses, and they are quite expensive.”

Olsen said the two “were not deterred,” and pursued the grant. Dombrowski told the board that last year’s trip was a success, and wanted to do the trip again.

“Taking them into that environment and watching them learn, I don’t even know how to describe it,” Dombrowski said. “It’s the moment we as teachers wait for, to see them actually learn and grow, and it was amazing. It was an opportunity we wanted to provide again.”

Dombrowski said it was “a huge accomplishment” to get the grant, with the support of the other teachers in the Language Arts and Social Studies departments. Lockwood added that there was some doubt they would even get chosen for the grant.

“Jen was convinced she wasn’t going to get this grant, and she kept telling me, ‘I’m not going to get it, I’m not going to get it,’ and then we got it,” Lockwood said. “She found out when [Kim] McCurdy, the secretary, asked if she was going to be here on a certain day, and she was like, ‘why do you want to know that?’ And we were mulling it over, and she showed up in my classroom, and said ‘I’m freaking out, I think we’re going to get the grant.’”

When they received the grant, Lockwood said representatives from Midwest told both of them to apply next year as well. “It seems like they don’t award grants for field trips hardly ever, but they picked ours,” Lockwood said. “They find the experience just valuable, like we do, for our kids. So, we’re going to try next year, too.”

TRCS Superintendent Ron Moag said Three Rivers was one of 10 school districts chosen by Midwest to receive the grant through a program that assists K-12 teachers.

In other business…

• The board elected officers for the 2020 calendar year. Erin Nowak was elected as the new president, Dan Ryan was elected as the new vice president, Julia Awe was re-elected as treasurer, and Anne Riopel was re-elected as secretary. Nowak was a trustee last year, while Ryan was president in 2019. The votes were 6-1 for the slate of Nowak, Ryan and Awe, with trustee Kevin Hamilton dissenting, and the separate vote for Riopel was 6-1, with Riopel dissenting. Hamilton was also nominated for secretary, but no vote was taken.

• The board approved a bond sale resolution, which Moag said would permit their legal team to draft up a request for proposal and notice of sale for bond sales, which will be voted on at a future board meeting. Moag said the bond sales will be done by competitive bid.

• The board approved a $45,820 purchase of a Ford Transit 250 from Seelye Ford of Kalamazoo as a new vehicle for the Nutrition Department.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@ threeriversnews.com.