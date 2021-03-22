TRHS, TRMS returning to in-person learning

THREE RIVERS — Students at Three Rivers High School and Three Rivers Middle School will return to in-person learning five days a week for the rest of the school year starting Wednesday, March 24.

Superintendent Ron Moag confirmed to the Commercial-News Monday that the St. Joseph County COVID-19 positivity rate sat at 7 percent for the last week, per the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency’s weekly school risk assessment data. The data point passes the 7.9 percent threshold the district determined at last week’s Board of Education meeting would be the necessary requirement to have those students return to five days of in-person learning per week.

“We’re using that metric, because working with our health department, we know the schools are low transmission, kids and folks working in school there’s a low transmission rate, so we feel good we can get kids back face-to-face in person,” Moag said.

With the move, students at the middle school and high school will be going back to the five-day in-person schedule for the rest of the school year, barring any confirmed COVID outbreaks that impact “a lot of students and a lot of staff,” according to Moag.

Moag said there would be some things to prepare in the day or two leading up to the resumption of in-person classes, mainly food service and transportation. He said both are getting “geared up” to go for Wednesday, including transportation, that he said may have to add more drivers to be ready to go, and food service ramping back up to serve breakfast and lunch for more students.

Overall, Moag said as more people get vaccinated, the area can get COVID under control and allow the rest of the school year to proceed smoothly.

“With more people vaccinated, and now on April 5 students can get vaccinated, it’s just going to help us more and more being able to control the virus,” Moag said.

