TRHS, TRMS move to remote learning for week

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School and Three Rivers Middle School are moving to remote learning until Oct. 22, Three Rivers Community Schools announced Sunday night.

According to a letter to parents, the move is due to a staff shortage and a “very small” pool of substitute teachers in the district, which has been compounded by some teacher cases and quarantines at the high school. Because of the shortage, the district’s letter read, results in available teachers “shifting from class to class hour by hour” and other staff being pulled from their positions to cover classrooms.

The move to remote learning is expected to only be this week, going from Tuesday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 22. The move will not affect extracurricular activities.

Sunday’s announcement comes on the heels of TRHS closing their doors on Friday due to an increase in student and staff cases of COVID-19, which resulted in a “large number” of students and staff quarantined due to being a close contact.

As of Sunday night, there have been 93 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the entire district since the start of the school year, with 32 cases reported in the last week.

