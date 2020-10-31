TRHS, TRCS to remain open after positive tests

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School will remain open after a TRHS student and a staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Three Rivers Community Schools made the announcement of the positive student case in a Facebook post and a letter to parents Thursday. Due to medical privacy laws, the school district was not able to release the name of the individual nor any circumstances surrounding the student, such as if they rode a bus or which classes they attended.

As for the staff member that tested positive, the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard listed multiple buildings that could potentially be affected by the case, including the high school, Andrews Elementary, Hoppin Elementary, Norton Elementary, Park Elementary, Barrows Education Center, Central Storage and the Administrative Office.

This marks the sixth and seventh positive case of COVID-19 in the TRCS district as of Friday since reporting began Sept. 3, including the first student case to have come from Three Rivers High School. It is also the first reported cases in the district since the week of Oct. 8, when two students and a staff member at Park Elementary tested positive, which led to a two-week closure of the school building.

As per previous statements, TRCS Superintendent Ron Moag said the district is working closely with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ) to identify close contacts of the school-associated cases of COVID-19. Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by BHSJ as a part of the COVID-19 investigation process.

The district continues to ask parents to monitor for the onset of symptoms related to COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath, a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.

