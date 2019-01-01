TRHS Symphony Band performs at Michigan Music Conference

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers High School Symphony Band made school history last weekend, performing at the prestigious Michigan Music Conference at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids for the first time ever.

The band was one of six high school bands and eight overall to perform on the DeVos Performance Hall Stage Friday, Jan. 17, which TRHS Band Director Bryan VanToll called “surreal.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to attend the conference for years. I’ve been going ever since I was in college and seeing amazing ensembles perform there, and it was surreal that we were up on that stage,” VanToll said. “It’s a goal I’ve had for the band for a long time, and I didn’t realize that when we put in for it, it was the first time I’ve ever applied for it with the band, and to be selected was a pleasant surprise.”

The Michigan Music Conference, which has been going on for 15 years, is a gathering of four different K-12 music associations across the state, the Michigan State Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA), the Michigan School Vocal Music Association (MSVMA), the Michigan Music Education Association (MMEA), and the Michigan chapter of the American String Teachers Association (MASTA). The event features different educational and professional sessions, an exhibitor hall, and various musical performances.

“Essentially, K-12 music is represented along with the different professional organizations, and then they put together a conference under one roof,” VanToll said. “It was really thrilling and exciting for them to be heard by not just our community, but also having professional music educators from all over Michigan hear them perform.”

VanToll said the band sent in a submission tape to the MSBOA’s Selection Committee back in May of 2019, which determine which high school and middle school bands and orchestras will perform at the conference. VanToll said 40 different schools sent in submissions, and only eight were chosen. He said he and the Symphony Band students were excited to hear a couple of months ago that they were selected.

“We were all thrilled,” VanToll said. “We knew it was a big commitment, but we were really excited to perform at DeVos, and to be invited and selected was a huge honor.”

VanToll said the students had a good time at the conference, both performing and participating in the conference itself.

“They loved it. They loved performing at DeVos, it was a beautiful performance space. They definitely enjoyed just getting to check out some of the things about the conference,” VanToll said. “We had an opportunity for them to explore, they have an exhibit hall area where they had the music vendors, and they’ll have fundraiser vendors there, they’ll have all the different colleges there recruiting prospective students, and talking to music professionals about what they can offer students, and teachers for continuing education. It’s cool they got to check out what it means to be a music teacher and kind of a glimpse into that world.”

While the band won’t be eligible to perform at the conference again for another three years, VanToll said he hopes the Symphony Band will be selected for the conference again in the future.

“It was definitely a worthwhile experience, and we certainly hope to have the chance to attend again,” VanToll said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.