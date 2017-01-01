TRHS ranked in U.S. News’ list of best Michigan high schools

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School is ranked 125th out of 245 Michigan high schools in U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best High Schools in Michigan” in 2017.

To be eligible for a state ranking, a school has to have been awarded a national gold, silver or bronze medal. According to their website, U.S. News ranks schools “based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college.”

TRHS was recognized in the national rankings and awarded a bronze medal. The school has a 97 percent graduation rate, and a total enrollment of 747 students, according to U.S. News.

TRHS students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams, with 26 percent of the student body participating in those classes.

