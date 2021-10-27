TRHS Marching Band named Grand Champion at Jenison Invitational

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers High School Marching Band wrapped up a successful 2021 season by claiming two trophies in Saturday’s Jenison Invitational.

The Wildcat Marching Band was awarded Grand Champion after achieving the day’s highest score of 88.4 points in scholastic competition.

Three Rivers’ performance scored higher than five other bands in Class B, A and AA.

Three Rivers also finished first among Class B schools and swept all caption awards, earning Best Music, Best Marching, Best Color Guard and Best Percussion.

“What an awesome way to finish the season. We are so proud of our students because they worked hard all the way until the last performance of our show,” said Three Rivers Director of Bands Cheryl Thomas.

“Jenison was our final competition of our season, so going into it I told the band it was the last chance to give our very best performance and one final opportunity to communicate with the judges and audience just how awesome our band is. The only thing we could control was our performance, and we needed everyone to give their all at Jenison, no excuses. We knew what we had to do musically, visually, marching technique and to just go out there and have the most fun.”

Thomas stated that Three Rivers’ show, “Just Dance” had many great visual elements to it.

“Mrs. [Mai Lan] Vo and I thought that we needed an upbeat show for this season, and we are so proud of the band for delivering it to our audience. The Wildcat Marching Band ended the season on a high note,” Thomas added.

Musical selections for Three Rivers’ show this year included Shut Up and Dance, I Hope You Dance and Moondance. This year’s show also featured trumpet soloist Sophia Lyczynski, color guard soloist Cadence Taylor-Lehman, trombone soloist Connor Jacobs and color guard soloist Hailey Boylan.

The Wildcat Marching Band is under the direction of Thomas and Mai Lan Vo. Drum Majors are Tylynn Beligano and Logann Chrisman. Show concept and drill design are by Stephen Cross with choreography by Liz VandenBerg and the music is arranged by Marching Band Music and Drill, and percussion arrangements are by Nick Angelis and Brandon Dodge. Drumline instructor is Marc Churchill and the front ensemble instructor is Shelby Glessner. Color guard instructor is Alexis Carr and the Color Guard Captains are Hailey Boylan and Destiny Kazor. Additional band camp staff included Brian Shetterly, Jerry Pastelnik, Megan Miltibarger, Ruth Corrie and Samantha Myers.

“We are extremely thankful to our Band Boosters, families, friends, community and administration at Three Rivers Community Schools for supporting us this marching season,” Thomas said.

In their other competitions, on September 25 Three Rivers finished runners-up with Best Music in Class B at the Otsego Marching Band Invitational.

In the Oct. 9 Stevensville-Lakeshore Marching Band Invitational, Three Rivers earned runners-up honors with Best Music in Class B.

Three Rivers participated in the Vicksburg Marching Band Invitational on Oct. 16 where the Wildcats earned second place and Best Color Guard in Class B.

