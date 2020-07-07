TRHS graduation postponed

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools officials confirmed Monday that the Three Rivers High School graduation ceremony scheduled for July 9 will not go on as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Rivers High School Principal Carrie Balk said during Monday’s TRCS Board of Education meeting the decision was made recently, and they are surveying current seniors about rescheduling the ceremony for Thursday, Aug. 6, the original backup date. That date was set in coordination between Balk and the Class of 2020 student advisors.

“As of this morning, under half of the seniors have responded, so in the next couple of days, I’m going to be working to try to hopefully get more responses,” Balk said. “August isn’t ideal; we have a lot of kids that are going into the workforce or the military that are leaving. That’s why I wanted to send the survey out to see what the likely participation would be.”

Balk said nothing is set in stone with the reschedule date as of yet, and said Superintendent Ron Moag has been in contact with the governor’s office and the local health department about gatherings.

“When you have well over 100 graduates, and we’re currently limited to 100 people gathering outdoors, it’s just not something we can move forward with,” Balk said. “We’re hopeful things will get better, and that we’ll be ready for Aug. 6, but everything’s up in the air right now.”

Seniors have received their official diplomas, receiving them in a celebration back in late May, around the time of when they were originally supposed to graduate. The celebration included a parade through downtown Three Rivers.

