TRHS graduation canceled

THREE RIVERS — There will be no graduation ceremony for Three Rivers High School’s Class of 2020.

School district administrators made the call last week to not move forward with a traditional graduation ceremony for graduating seniors, which was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6. The August date was originally a potential makeup date for a July 9 ceremony, scheduled after the postponement of their original May graduation.

Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state and guidelines from the governor’s office led to the decision to cancel.

“The spike in cases was a big factor, and we’re still in Phase Four, so we can’t have more than 100 people,” Moag said. “We already have around 125, 130 graduates. There was just no feasible way with trying to have parents come.”

Moag said the district was hopeful to have a graduation, but knew there was a chance that circumstances surrounding other students, whether it was college, military or work, would preclude many seniors from being able to attend an August ceremony either way. To that point, Moag referenced a survey of seniors done by TRHS Principal Carrie Balk.

“When we set the dates, after we canceled the first one, we knew there was a chance we would not have many kids yet around,” Moag said. “Carrie had some kind of mechanism, and she found that very few students were going to be around to participate.”

Moag mentioned that he was glad the district could do the things they did already for the seniors, such as the Senior Salute and parade through town back in May. He said although it was a tough decision to cancel, the state guidelines ultimately guided the decision.

“There are a few students that are disappointed, and we’re very disappointed too. We would have loved to do something outdoors and have more of a traditional graduation,” Moag said. “The guidelines that we’re expected to follow just wasn’t going to make it possible.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.