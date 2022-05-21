TRHS Class of 2022 honored with senior parade

THREE RIVERS — A relatively recent tradition for Three Rivers High School seniors marked its third year Thursday.

The graduating class of TRHS’ Class of 2022 was honored with a sendoff parade through the city Thursday night, where hundreds of community members cheered them on and congratulated them for their successes along the parade route. A vast majority of the graduating class participated in the parade.

Students made their way in vehicles beginning at 6 p.m. at the high school, making their way down M-60 to Hoffman Road, then from Hoffman Road to Main Street, through downtown, and then east on Michigan Avenue back to the high school.

Many of the vehicles were spruced up with banners, window paint and other accessories, with plenty of them honking at the crowd lined up along the route in appreciation. Many of the students were able to ride in trunks, flatbeds, or were able to stand through the sunroofs or moonroofs of their vehicles while they motored down the route. Vehicles were escorted by the Three Rivers Police Department and Three Rivers Fire Department.

TRHS Principal Carrie Balk said it was great to see an event that began as a way to appreciate graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic turn into a new tradition for the high school, something she says she hopes to do the week before graduation for years to come.

“The first year we did it, it went over so well, it became a new tradition that will continue year after year,” Balk said. “This gives our parents, educators and community members a way to celebrate the graduating class.”

She said she appreciated the turnout along the route, and thanked the community for coming out to show their support of the senior class.

“We’ve had tremendous community support and positive feedback,” Balk said. “It means a lot to me, and it means a whole lot to the students as well. There’s something to be said about going through town and seeing your former elementary teachers, grandparents, coaches, so many people that have influenced their lives to this date and it’s meaningful.”

Overall, Balk said the graduating Class of 2022 is “amazing” and went through a lot during their time in school.

“They went through so many trials and tribulations, whether it’s EEE or COVID, they’ve had a lot of opportunities to persevere and they have,” Balk said. “They’re a great group of kids, they’re very kind, they’re caring, thoughtful of others, and I think this is one of the best graduating classes that we’re going to have walk across the stage next Thursday.”

Graduation for the TRHS Class of 2022 is Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

