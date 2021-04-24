TRCS unveils new hybrid/virtual learning option for 2021-22

THREE RIVERS — Parents and students will have a new option for hybrid and virtual learning when the 2021-22 academic year begins.

Three Rivers Community Schools Curriculum Director Nikki Nash unveiled the district’s new program, the Three Rivers Achievement Center (TRAC), during Monday’s TRCS Board of Education meeting. The program, dubbed a “flexible learning option” is expected to begin enrollment of K-12 students on Saturday, May 1.

TRAC is a collaboration between TRCS and the Three Rivers Partnership homeschool program, and would be both the hybrid option and replace Lincoln Learning as the 100 percent virtual option for TRCS students in the next school year. It would provide students with an individual learning plan with full-time teachers provided to support student learning, as well as an “inclusive learning experience.”

Nash said the program was originally thought to be a secondary option for students, but after sending out a community interest survey, they saw plenty of interest from families for a hybrid/virtual program through the district.

“We did see a pretty large population that was interested in it. I think part of that might be because our numbers are continuing to rise, and there’s going to be people in the fall that are still not going to be comfortable with coming back 100 percent brick-and-mortar,” Nash said. “We want to make sure that we blend and are prepared a little more than we were last year, just because it was new to us all.”

Students in the TRAC program would be enrolled in six courses, and expected to make weekly progress and interact in frequent two-way communication with a TRCS teacher. Nash said the virtual learning platform will be determined based on course offerings, with the Edgenuity, Michigan Virtual and Apex programs examples of what could be used for courses, but that overall the 100 percent virtual option would pretty much be “school at home” with a contract for families to agree to.

“There’s a lot of support between the home and school to make sure they’re successful,” Nash said. “There would be a contract with the families so that they understand what their commitment is to this to ensure they will be successful.”

Currently, there is not a final list of courses to be offered, since it would be determined with final enrollment numbers.

“Until we have enrollment, we cannot say for sure exactly. There could be a third party, there could be teachers from TRCS teaching our Three Rivers programs, but it will be separate of a face-to-face brick-and-mortar student,” Nash said. “They would get the same content, it would just be delivered a little differently.”

Nash said TRCS teachers will have a “key role” in the program, with the third party virtual programs monitored and supported by TRCS teachers, but not taught directly by them – Nash said a certified teacher would be on the “other end” of the course. However, TRCS teachers may provide seminars to help support student-driven learning.

On the flip side, if TRCS-developed programs are used for courses, Nash said, then there will be live sessions and a TRCS teacher would support students along the way. Teachers will communicate with and provide support for virtual students when hybrid students are working remotely.

TRAC hybrid classes will be taught at Three Rivers High School with a separate access point for TRAC students to enter.

Schedule-wise, if students enroll in the hybrid option, as of right now they will be in alternating schedules and will be in a physical classroom for 549 hours. For example, one week secondary students attend on a Monday/Wednesday/Friday schedule and elementary students attend on a Tuesday/Thursday schedule, and the next week the schedules will flip-flop. Hybrid students would still work on online courses while physically at the school.

However, Nash only called it an “example” option, as an actual schedule apparatus has not been finalized as of yet.

“We have to meet the 15 hours per week, so we may do a 12 [hour], 18 [hour] rotation,” Nash said. “The only way we can do it is – we only have four classrooms at the high school to use. Unless we are going to commit to using an entire building, we have to do some sort of rotation.”

If students in the TRAC program want to enroll in band, choir, dual enrollment courses or AP courses, Nash said they would be able to attend those courses in a face-to-face setting. Students who wish to go back to 100 percent in-person learning can opt to do so after each semester. Athletics would not be offered for TRAC students.

For students with individualized education programs (IEPs), TRAC will have elementary and secondary special education teachers to support students with their goals and courses.

Overall, Nash said the TRAC program’s creation is a “silver lining” to the COVID closures TRCS has had this year.

“This has kind of been a silver lining to our COVID closure, knowing that we definitely are going to have to continue doing something, but we also are learning from the things we had in place this year as we had the virtual option,” Nash said. “We do have kids who are very successful with this layout.”

The TRAC program is expected to be discussed again at the Board of Education’s next meeting on Monday, May 3 at 6 p.m., with parents highly encouraged to give feedback on the program prior to and at the meeting.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.