TRCS superintendent in running for DeWitt Public Schools position

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag was named Tuesday as a candidate for the superintendent’s position at DeWitt Public Schools in DeWitt, Mich.

Moag, who has been the TRCS superintendent since 2018, is one of six candidates for the DeWitt job, with a public interview scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

The position opened up back in March when current DeWitt Superintendent Dr. John Deiter announced he would be taking a similar position in Northbrook, Ill. on July 1, after 10 years at the helm of the district.

Moag did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. TRCS Board of Education President Erin Nowak said in an email Thursday the board was not aware of Moag’s upcoming interview with DeWitt before it was announced Tuesday, nor his candidacy for the position.

According to the district’s website, DeWitt is utilizing the Michigan Association of School Boards to help their school board conduct an executive search process to support their efforts to find their next superintendent. The job posting closed April 20.

The other five candidates in consideration are Mattawan Consolidated Schools Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Jay Larner; Perry (Mich.) Public Schools Superintendent Lori Haven, Ed.D.; Milan (Mich.) Area Schools Principal Shanna Spickard, Ed.D.; Novi (Mich.) Community Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Gary Kinzer, Ed.D.; and Hazel Park (Mich.) Schools Superintendent Amy Kruppe, Ed.D.

Larner and Haven will also be interviewed on Tuesday, May 11, with Spickard, Kinzer and Kruppe scheduled to be interviewed on Thursday, May 13. Final candidate interviews and a possible board decision are scheduled to occur on Wednesday, May 19.

