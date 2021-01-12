Home / Home

TRCS board meeting moves to Performing Arts Center

Wed, 12/01/2021 - 3:01pm Robert Tomlinson
By: 
Robert Tomlinson, News Director

THREE RIVERS — Due to the anticipated turnout expected for its upcoming Monday, Dec. 6 regular meeting, the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education announced Monday the meeting will be relocated to the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center. The start time of 6 p.m. will remain the same.

In addition, a special meeting has been called for Monday, Dec. 13 in order for the board to hold their work session, which was originally jointly scheduled with the Dec. 6 meeting.

The highly-anticipated board meeting on Dec. 6 is expected to discuss the recent controversy surrounding the removal of Pride flags from district classrooms, a move that has garnered criticism both locally and nationally and led to the resignation of a middle school teacher. A protest against the decision is also being organized to begin before the meeting.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.

