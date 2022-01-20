TR High School, Middle School, Hoppin El. moved to remote learning

THREE RIVERS — Due to what district officials called an “uptick” in school absences due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, Three Rivers Community Schools Thursday moved three schools to remote learning for the next week.

The district moved Three Rivers High School, Three Rivers Middle School and Hoppin Elementary to remote learning beginning Friday, Jan. 21, running through next Friday, Jan. 28, according to an email sent by Interim Superintendent Nikki Nash to staff and parents Thursday. In-person learning is tentatively scheduled to return on Monday, Jan. 31.

Thursday’s move comes amid a staggering number of COVID-19 cases reported throughout the district in the last 10 days, as well as a number of other absences for the flu. According to the district’s dashboard, from Jan. 10-19, 26 students at Three Rivers High School, 23 at the middle school, and 11 at Hoppin have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as several staff members from the schools. In addition, in the same time period, Andrews Elementary has reported seven cases of COVID, Norton Elementary has reported 12, and Park Elementary has reported 13 cases.

Despite their case numbers, Andrews Elementary, Park Elementary and Norton Elementary will remain open at this time.

Nash wrote in her email it is “critical” students participate in remote learning each day during the remote learning period.

“By state law, pupil accounting requires schools to have a 75 percent attendance rate to count the school day. If this does not happen, there may be a possibility these days would be rescheduled in June 2022,” Nash wrote.

Extracurricular activities including sports, Nash wrote, will continue, however if 20 percent of participants are absent, the activity will be suspended for seven days.

Families who need school meals can do what Nash called a “one time pick up” of five days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals at the high school on Friday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon or on Monday, Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon.

“Although this transition affects TRHS, TRMS and Hoppin, we still encourage all students and staff to follow precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19, especially as we approach flu season,” Nash wrote. “Please continue to monitor for the onset of symptoms related to COVID-19; including cough, shortness of breath, fever (Temp>100.4 F), chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell. If you notice any change in the health of your child, please keep your child home until symptoms subside or contact your regular medical provider. Thank you for your flexibility, understanding and continued support during these challenging times.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.