Three Rivers Middle School Tuesday, Jan. 31
The January Celebration was “all in,” meaning both those who had met expectations and those who might otherwise be out for re-teaching expectations were all invited. Names for participation in activities were drawn from a box of slips students had received for demonstrating positive behavior. “This year we’ve seen some great improvements in behavior — things are looking really good; we’re really pleased with how things are going,” dean of students Rhonda McKay said.