three rivers high school academic elite

Abigail Springer, daughter of Tom and Nancy Springer, has achieved one of the highest honors of achievement at TRHS. Springer is one of the 40 seniors who graduated this year with a GPA over 3.75, which gives her the title of Academic Elite.

Outside of school, Springer likes to exercise (participating in CrossFit and a volleyball club known as Dead Frog), read, spend time with family and friends, and travel. In school, Springer has racked up quite a few achievements. She’s played four years of volleyball, four years of tennis, and two years of track. She’s also been a member of student council for the last two years, a member of Science Olympiad for two years, as well as National Honor Society for two years and yearbook for two years.

Springer says that her advice for underclassmen is to “not put off doing work until the night before it’s due.”

Springer’s personal accomplishments include Individual Academic All State for volleyball, qualifying for state in all her Science Olympiad events, and she graduated with High Honors at Three Rivers High School on June 8, 2017.

After high school, Springer plans on attending DePaul University in Chicago and majoring in pre-law and Political Science.

“I get to learn about how our country functions and directly help people at the same time,” said Springer.

