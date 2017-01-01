three rivers high school academic elite

Cara Smith, one of the hardworking students at TRHS, has been granted the status of the Academic Elite.

Smith will attend Michigan State University to study dentistry. She is drawn to the university because of their pre-dental program.

“I am excited to start my future there,” she said.

She is also planning to open her own orthodontist office after earning her college degree, since she has been interested in the career ever since she was a child. She also plans to travel the world at some point, hoping to visit new places and learn about new backgrounds.

“My brother, Connor, has been extremely influential in my dedication to my education,” said Smith. “He attends Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and has been very successful thus far in life. He has always been a positive role model for me and has pushed me to be the best student I can be. Following in his footsteps, I have big shoes to fill. With this being said, that alone has driven me to be dedicated to my academics.”

While being a member of the National Honor Society at TRHS, she’s also the President of the Class of 2017. Additionally, she has been involved in many sports over the years. She has played two years of golf, four years of basketball, and ran four years of track and field.

Her favorite classes at TRHS were anatomy, physics, psychology, sociology, and algebra II. As many students admire their teachers, Smith said, “I admire Mrs. Karle for the passion she has for educating and the kindness she has for everyone. She has a heart of gold, and I am so thankful I was a part of two of her classes my senior year.”

Smith said she’ll miss playing sports at the high school level.

“I’ll definitely miss the athletics of TRHS the most,” Smith said. “I have had some great coaches and experiences along the way, and I am most thankful for the lessons athletics have taught me.”

Also, like many of the departing students, Smith has learned a bit of wisdom from her experience at TRHS.

“One of the most important lessons I learned in high school is to always take the opportunities presented to you. It’s really easy to say you’ll do it later or that you’re nervous and back out, but I learned that you may never get that same chance again. It’s important to be involved and to take chances!”