Superintendent's email hacked

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Jean Logan’s email address and some of her contacts were used this week by an unauthorized outside entity to spoof her email account.

According to district technology director Scott Grace, the purpose of this unauthorized use appears to be for phishing other people.

“The district’s technology department has been working with Google to stop the unauthorized use of the email address, to prevent it from happening to any other district users, and to see if anything else was impacted,” Grace said.