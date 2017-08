On Thursday, summer school at Andrews Elementary came to a close. Bob Brooks, coordinator of the summer school program, said the five-week program had 86 percent attendance and handed out 67 backpacks, donated by Meijer, to reward perfect and almost perfect (missed one day) attendance. Pictured: Ja’veah Gardner, a first grader with almost perfect attendance, picking out a backpack on the last day of summer school.

Commercial-News/Kate Kulwicki