THREE RIVERS — Former Three Rivers Middle School administrator of educational services Kevin Hamilton has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Western District Court against Three Rivers superintendent Jean Logan and the Three Rivers school district.

The suit stems from the non-renewal of Hamilton’s contract at the end of the 2014-15 school year. The contracts of athletic director Pete Anderson and middle school principal Brad Coon were also not renewed.

Filed on Jan. 3, the suit alleges job discrimination based on race.

Logan said she would be preparing a statement, but it had not been received as of press time.

