Home / Home

Suit filed against school district

By: 
Elena Meadows, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS — Former Three Rivers Middle School administrator of educational services Kevin Hamilton has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Western District Court against Three Rivers superintendent Jean Logan and the Three Rivers school district.
The suit stems from the non-renewal of Hamilton’s contract at the end of the 2014-15 school year. The contracts of athletic director Pete Anderson and middle school principal Brad Coon were also not renewed.
Filed on Jan. 3, the suit alleges job discrimination based on race.
Logan said she would be preparing a statement, but it had not been received as of press time.
Elena Meadows can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or news@threeriversnews.com.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here