Starting early

#1) Three Rivers High School Band Director Bryan VanToll (left) helps Hoppin Elementary fifth grader Lonnie Holderman, 11, of Three Rivers try a flute during a band recruitment event at Ruth Hoppin Elementary on Monday, April 17. Fifth graders have to start band in sixth grade in order to eventually play in high school, and Monday’s event gave kids an opportunity to try out different instruments, before choosing which instrument they’ll play in middle school.

#2) VanToll conducts a percussion test with Hoppin Elementary fifth grader Kadence Love, 10, of Three Rivers during a band recruitment event at Ruth Hoppin Elementary on Monday, April 17.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost