Three Rivers High School senior Matt Randle plays the timpani drums during Tuesday’s performance by the symphony band. The high school held its annual spring concert and awards night while honoring its senior band members in the high school performing arts center. Randle, also a member of the concert and Jazz Bands, was presented with the 2016-17 John Phillips Sousa Award. Randle will attend Western Michigan University in the fall on a music scholarship.

Commercial-News/Scott Hassinger