On Wednesday, March 29, select Pathfinder Educational Center students traveled to Centreville High School for their monthly “Lunch Bunch” with CHS students as part of Project Unify. This day would also be the day students were encouraged to sign a poster pledge to “Spread the word, to end the word” (in reference to the “r word”). Panthers and Bulldogs joined together in support and bracelets and stickers were distributed to any person who signed the pledge. There was a great response by the student body; Bulldog and Panther pride was on high display.

Photo provided