Solo and Ensemble success

High school District Solo & Ensemble Division I and state qualifiers from the band: (from left) Katy Trattles, Kaitlin Ritchie, Ben Morgan, Abby Moore, Noah A. Miller, Emily Long, Chyna Grochoske, Skyler Graham, Emma Chamberlain, Autumn Bryant, Destiny Allstead, band director Bryan VanToll, (not pictured) Ryan Connelly, Kallista Sayer, Russell Shutes, Micah Stemaly, Ben Wood. District Solo Division I students from the choir: (continuing from left) Matt Randle, Paige Lundquist, Barbara Harris, Christine Fields, Nikki Ambs, vocal music director Joel Moore, (not pictured) Jeremiah Baker, Nichole Sayer, Jayley Zeimet. Randle, along with Kaitlin Copenhaver, Davis Dickerson and percussionist Connelly were recognized for being part of the Michigan School Vocal Music Association State Honors Choir.

