CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Board of Education Monday voted to cast its ballot for Robert Anderson of Van Buren ISD to represent Region 6 on the MASB Board of Directors.

Anderson is one of seven candidates seeking to represent Region 6 for a three-year term, and was recommended by both SJCISD Vice President Elizabeth O’Dell, and Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education Trustee Pete Bennett prior to the vote.

In other business the Board…

•Heard confidential information during the closed session from a HUMANeX representative regarding the “Phase 1” results from the ISD Superintendent posting.

•Voted to ratify a collective bargaining strategy for assistant teachers after going into closed session for approximately an hour and 40 minutes.

•Approved the 2016-17 revised budgets for the general fund, career-technical education, information services and special education as of Dec. 29, 2016.

•Voted to recommend the employment of Elizabeth Jansen as Early Childhood Service Coordinator, and Darcy Wynes as HR/Payroll Coordinator.

•Voted to recommend the approval of an agreement with Branch Intermediate School District for Speech Services, up to 40 hours for a maximum cost of $2,054 from Jan. 5 through June 30.

