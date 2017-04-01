SJCISD approves proposal for superintendent search

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Intermediate School District (ISD) Board of Education held a special meeting Friday and approved a proposal from HUMANeX Ventures of Kalamazoo to assist with the ISD’s superintendent search.

The Board’s decision comes after SJCISD Superintendent Barbara Marshall announced her retirement on Dec. 19, which will take effect on April 1, 2017, after 11 years at her current position.

The Board will establish a search committee that will work in tandem with HUMANeX to narrow the superintendent search, before holding public interviews and eventually hiring a new superintendent.

Colon Community Schools Board of Education President Eric Wagner was in attendance and voiced concerns about holding a meeting on the last business day of the year. He said “on the face, it doesn’t look good,” and while the Board likely has good intentions, it could appear to the public that the Board was trying to “sneak something by” with a last minute meeting.

