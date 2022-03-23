Six TRHS students earn top-ten finishes at state DECA competition

DETROIT — Six students from Three Rivers High School were successful at the state DECA competition in downtown Detroit, held March 10-12.

The Business Law and Ethics team of Cole Schaaf and Phillip Wellman earned a top 10 finish, Azariah Price and Paul Lopez-Munoz finished in the top 10 in Team Ethics, and Elliott Weed and Isaac Adams finished in the top 10 in Management and Team Decision Making.

In addition, one TRHS student got a top 20 finish out of 1,200 individuals on an economics test given during the competition.

Although there were six students who earned top-ten finishes in their respective categories, none of the Three Rivers students qualified for the national DECA competition, which will be held next month in Atlanta. First place in each category qualified for that competition.

Overall, TRHS marketing teacher Scott Muffley said he was pleased with the showing from his students at the state DECA competition.

“I was very pleased with my students' performance. We took a great group of individuals that will later capitalize on this opportunity. The experience is always one of a kind for our kids at TRHS, something that I hope they take as a teaching moment to see where we stand and where we need to be,” Muffley said. “With time and work, there is no one that our students cannot compete with.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.