Through the initiative of high school teacher Rob Collins, Centreville High School held a Senior Symposium this week where students were able to showcase and present their works from high school in front of family, friends, and staff as part of their English 12 evaluation. Twenty-four students presented speeches, films and multi-media presentations while 26 students presented one-on-one to the guests in the Commons Area. Seniors were scored as part of their final exam over the speaking and listening goals for high school with multiple teachers in attendance to help with the scoring. #1, Lexi Barnhart. #2, Josiah Atkins and Skyler DeMeyer.

Photos provided