Science is fun

Howardsville Christian School held Science Fun Day for their junior high and high school students on Thursday, March 23. Groups of three or four students did projects and posterboards on topics from biology to physics to weather, then presented them first for a panel of judges and second for the elementary students. Pictured are students who won first place for their projects: (front row from left) sixth-graders Elijah Gooden, David Chislea, Carter Grandlinard, Cordell Jones-McNally, Ricky Rosales; seventh-grader Rebekah Van Marel; sixth-grader Alayna Brown; eighth-grader Dorothy Koopsen; (back row) sophomore Matthew Grice, eighth-graders Izabella Rupp and Taylor Cornwell; sophomore Logan Cornwell; freshman Joseph Nagel; sophomore David Cripps.

Commercial-News/Elena Meadows