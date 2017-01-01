Home / Home

Scholarship winners

Three Rivers High School Seniors Tyson New, Jonathan Scare, Paige Schoon and Morgan Lounsbury have been named the 2017 recipients of the Three Rivers Mt. Herman Masonic Lodge Scholarship. Each student will receive $1,000 towards his or her college education. The Three Rivers Mt. Herman Scholarship is awarded to senior students based on scholarship, leadership, and extra curricular activities. From left to right, Mr. Dennis Parker, Masonic Lodge, scholarship recipients New, Scare, Schoon, Lounsbury and Mr. Glenn Welch, Masonic Lodge.
