Robocats first in district competition

BATTLE CREEK — Three Rivers Community Schools’ robotics team, the Robocats, was the winner of the Battle Creek Lakeview First Robotics Competition District Competition on March 3 and 4.

“This was an amazing experience for our students, parents and mentors,” mentor Phil Webb said.

The competition is very similar to a volleyball tournament that consists of pool play followed by a seeded bracket style elimination contest. All teams compete in 12 matches starting Friday morning and wrapping up early Saturday afternoon.

Three Rivers finished the two-day competition ranked 16th out of 40 teams. The top eight seeded teams are alliance captains who select two teams to partner with them to compete in a bracket elimination tournament.

Three Rivers’ team was selected by the fourth ranked alliance as their second and final pick. The Robocats were the 13th pick overall.

The elimination tournament is a best of three format. In round one, Three Rivers’ alliance defeated the number five alliance in two matches. They went on to meet the number eight seeded alliance (who upset the number one alliance in the quarterfinals) and defeated them in the semifinals in two matches. In the finals, Three Rivers met up with the number two alliance who also had won their quarterfinal and semifinals without losing.

Three Rivers lost the first match and then won the next two to become the winner.

The Robocats’ next competition is at Gull Lake on March 17 and 18.