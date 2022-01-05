A return to tradition

THREE RIVERS — For the first time in-person since 2019, Three Rivers High School inducted its next class of National Honor Society students.

In a ceremony Tuesday, 33 new students were inducted into the Cecil DeLong Chapter of the National Honor Society, while 24 former inductees of NHS from during the COVID-19 pandemic were recognized as being members. There were no ceremonies held in 2021, with a virtual ceremony held in 2020.

“Our students have been serving without having participated in an actual induction ceremony,” TRHS Principal Carrie Balk said. “Tonight’s been neat, and we have a great group of kids.”

To be a member of NHS, students must have a 3.65 GPA or higher, complete an essay on service to others and leadership, and get character references from two teachers. Applications are reviewed by Balk and NHS advisor Amanda Brady, who make the decision on who gets inducted.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Brady, who is in her first year leading the NHS program, gave glowing remarks about the students being inducted and recognized.

“These students all hold themselves to the highest of standards. They strive to continue to better not only themselves, but also everyone around them,” Brady said. “These students exemplify what it truly means to be a member of the National Honor Society, and we are proud to be honoring these inductees today.”

Following Brady’s remarks, NHS senior member Caleigh Barth talked a bit about the TRHS chapter’s history. Over the last 61 years, the Cecil DeLong Chapter, named after a TRHS valedictorian and science teacher, has inducted over 1,500 students. Its first year began with only 11.

Next, the four student officers of the NHS chapter each discussed the four “pillars” of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character. Each of them lit a candle signifying the pillars before doing so. Vice President Lydia Jepsen talked about scholarship and its importance.

“Scholarship denotes a commitment to learning. A student is willing to spend hours of reading and studying knowing there are lasting benefits of a cultivated mind,” Jepsen said. “We should continue to learn even after formal education has ended, for human education ends only with the end of life. Knowledge is one great element in life which leads to the highest success, and it can be acquired in only one way: from diligence and effort. [NHS] Candidates have the charge to continually expand their world through the opportunities inherent in scholarship.”

Secretary Sophia Bell discussed service and how it is key to how NHS operates.

“Service can be established in the routine of the day’s work where many opportunities arise to help others both at school and in the community,” Bell said. “A willingness to work for the benefit of those in need without monetary compensation or public recognition is the quality we seek in our membership and promote for the entire student body. We are committed to volunteering our time and talents to the creation of a better tomorrow.”

Treasurer Emma Satsiuk then talked about the importance of leadership in NHS.

“Leadership should exert a positive influence on a school, and in taking initiative in the classroom and in school activities, the real leader strives to train and aid others to reach the common goals of success,” Stasiuk said. “The price of leadership is sacrifice, the willingness to yield one’s personal interest for the interest of others. A leader has self-confidence and will go forward when others hesitate. Leadership is always needed, thus to lead is a meaningful and substantial charge to each of our members.”

Finally, President Chase Evans brought up the pillar of character and what it means to an NHS student.

“Character is a force within the individual that separates each person from others. It creates for each of us our individuality, our goodness,” Evans said. “By demonstrating such qualities as respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness, caring and citizenship, we may hope to prove by example we value character.”

Following the students’ remarks, each new inductee was introduced. Each of them lit an individual candle signifying their commitment to NHS, accompanied by a former student inductee who did the same. The NHS pledge was then recited.

This year’s new inductees were Emily Avery, Emilee Drumm, Violett Elkins, Claire Evans, Ava Forman, Annabelle Gill, Lanie Glass, Aryana Gould, Malorie Guiter, Maddox Hagen, Olivia Hall, Isabella Hastings, Angelo Hausmanis, Jennifer Hernandez-Medina, Anna Ives, Connor Jacobs, Isabel Jacobs, Alexander Karabetsos, Caydence Kinney, Sophia Lyczynski, Joseline Leon-Magno, Cameron McColley, Aliza Munro, Anezka Pradna, Lukas Pradny, Eliana Price, Caleb Quake, Jordan Roberts, Nicholas Roberts, Kayden Salinas, Jenna Southland, Damien Spoores and Emily Ventrone.

The past members recognized during the ceremony were Gabrielle Charvat, Caden Cottingham, Charlotte Edwards, Giovanni Gioiosa, Annalise Harnevious, Matthew Haydon, Eduardo Hernandez-Medina, Abigail Lemacks, Madison Lockwood, Ryan Lubieniecki, Reagan Minger, Emily Moore, Summer Morrill, Morgan Noel, Zachary Reus, Jacob Reynolds, Thomas Ross, Lillian Ruesink, Kayden Stratton, Blake VandenBrink, Elliott Weed, Alyx Wheat, Dakorray Woods and Emily Workman.

To close the ceremony, Balk gave an address to those in attendance. She congratulated those who were inducted, recognized those who didn’t have an induction ceremony with COVID, and said those inducted have “large shoes to fill” to lead the school community with many seniors graduating. She called the induction ceremony the “best one we’ve had” since she’s been principal, and recognized Brady for her efforts.

Overall, Balk and Brady said they were proud of the students who were inducted.

“When you look at this group, they really do represent the four pillars,” Balk said. “When you see the students and think about what they’ve done to contribute to the school and the community, it makes it really meaningful.”

“I’m excited to keep going with the new kids,” Brady said.

