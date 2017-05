The Three Rivers school board Monday, May 1 recognized the Three Rivers High School powerlifting team. The powerlifting team, coached by Brock Yost, had a large group of students come out this year. Forty-seven students went to regionals, 23 qualified for state and 16 made it onto the podium — a big deal as all students compete against each other regardless of school size. Above, athletic director Andy Mains talks about the powerlifters.

Photo provided by Elena Meadows