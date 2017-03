As part of March is Reading Month, Centreville Elementary students participated in a Michigan postcard design contest. The following winners from each class were chosen by teachers: (front row from left) Makenzie Monson, Will Swanwick, Jordan Mostrom, (middle row) Colton Stark, Emerson Hackett, Brennan Wells, Grace Hartong, Emily Roberts, Aubriana Jackson, (back row) Taylor Schwartz, Adalae Hackett, Kylee Clift, Mara Webb.

Photo provided