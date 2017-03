Steven Dingess holds an octagon-shaped wooden box which also has a lid to fit, made recently by beginning students in the wood shop class at Constantine Middle School. Students learned the process of mitering a perfect octagon to make the box. Each length of wood must be cut to a 22.5-degree angle at each end. They could decorate the box any way they wished. Dale Wentela teaches the class.

Photo provided by Angie Birdsall