Park Elementary closes for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases

THREE RIVERS — Park Elementary School will be closing for two weeks starting Wednesday due to two new reported cases of COVID-19 cases.

Three Rivers Community Schools confirmed late Tuesday the closure, which came because of two students at Park Elementary who tested positive for COVID-19 cases. Because the district identified a "significant number" of staff and students who would have to be required to quarantine, they decided to close the school. The district is responsible for informing teachers, students and staff who need to quarantine.

The school is expected to reopen Monday, Oct. 19. All other schools in the district will remain open.

Students at Park Elementary will be moving to remote learning starting Friday, Oct. 9 due to the closure of the school building and continue during the week of October 12. According to the Park Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization Facebook page, Chromebook distribution at Park Elementary will take place at the following times starting Wednesday:

Noon to 1 p.m. - Kindergarten and First Grade

1 to 2 p.m. - Second and Third Grade

2 to 3 p.m. Fourth and Fifth Grade

3 to 5 p.m. Make-up time for all grades

