Pathfinder Educational Center held its 14th annual Panther Idol talent show, featuring singing, dancing, acting and jokes, on Friday, March 31 in the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center. #1, Pathfinder 5D Elementary acts out the story of “The Bravest Fish.” #2, Pathfinder 5E grooves to the One Direction song “That’s What Makes You Beautiful.”

Commercial-News/Elena Meadows