Pallet bench

Brendon Patmalnieks, a student at Constantine High School sits on a bench made out of pallets. Students in the wood shop class at Constantine Middle School made the bench. Wood shop teacher Dale Wentela said, “We tend to stack pallets to the side until somebody picks them up, either the trash truck or perhaps someone who needs some firewood ... or somebody odd like me who looks at them and thinks, ‘Gee, I think I see an outdoor bench in that pallet.’”

Photo provided by Angie Birdsall