Home / Home

Norton Students of the Month

Students of the Month for March at Norton Elementary are as follows: (front row from left) Bianca Harris, Tovie Echevarria, Camryn Johansen, Annaleigh Duff, Zayvier Vance, Grace MacDonald, Rees Beadle, (middle row) Aiden Ashworth, Hayden Haigh, Johnny Thompson, Miley Southland, Haley Cline, Haley Hubin, Katelyn Mead, Grayson Duff, (back row) Lucan Hoercher, Ashlee Hostetler, Jenna Southland, Forest Kulpinski, Nijah Jones, Alex Karabetsos, Jamilec Aponte Torres.
Photo provided

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here