Norton Students of the Month

Students of the Month for March at Norton Elementary are as follows: (front row from left) Bianca Harris, Tovie Echevarria, Camryn Johansen, Annaleigh Duff, Zayvier Vance, Grace MacDonald, Rees Beadle, (middle row) Aiden Ashworth, Hayden Haigh, Johnny Thompson, Miley Southland, Haley Cline, Haley Hubin, Katelyn Mead, Grayson Duff, (back row) Lucan Hoercher, Ashlee Hostetler, Jenna Southland, Forest Kulpinski, Nijah Jones, Alex Karabetsos, Jamilec Aponte Torres.

Photo provided